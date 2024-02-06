East Limestone parents speak out on school re-zoning proposal

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of parents with Limestone County Schools (LCS) are calling on school leaders to vote ‘no’ on a school re-zoning proposal.

LCS is hosting a series of informational meetings to give parents and community members a chance to ask questions and air their concerns about the proposal.

Limestone Co. parents concerned about school re-zoning

Monday’s meeting focused on East Limestone families who will be re-zoned to Ardmore High School if the school board votes ‘yes’ to the proposal.

One by one, parents and community members stepped up to the podium to share their concerns about the potential re-zoning plan. Parents who spoke during the meeting are pleading with the school board to do the right thing and find another solution to the problem.

LCS says the change to “attendance lines” is due to current and anticipated growth at several schools.

News 19 spoke with one parent who wants the district to find another way to address the issue.

Applications now open for Artemis Virtual Academy in Huntsville

“They’re not looking at the tools that they have in front of them. Instead of shuffling five kids here or 100 kids here…shuffle the schools. You have the buildings. That opens up room in all of East Limestone and that gives the school district at least 5-10 years to come up with a long-term building solution for this area,” Limestone County Schools Parent Katy Gibson says.

Another parent tells News 19 she has two girls with special needs. She says the district didn’t provide her with any information on how the re-zoning proposal would affect them.

“I came from Huntsville City…I didn’t know anything about East Limestone, but I absolutely love the area and my school. We need to still be able to get to that school how we were doing. Don’t disrupt everybody else because y’all are drawing your own lines,” Limestone County Schools Parent Demetria Hammonds said.

LCS will hold a couple of more informational meetings this week:

Tuesday at Elkmont High School

Thursday at Clements High School

How your child’s school system performed this year, according to state data

A final meeting will take place on Monday, February 12th at Tanner High School.

A vote on the re-zoning proposal is expected in March. If approved, the new zoning for students will go into effect at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.