East Limestone teacher resigns

Oct. 25—The Limestone County School Board accepted the resignation of Thomas Blake Tucker on Tuesday night Oct. 25 at a special called board meeting.

Tucker was an itinerant special education teacher and coach at East Limestone High School. He had been on paid administrative leave from the school system as of Sept. 19.

He was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19. He is currently out on bond and appeared at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18. At the hearing it was determined the charges will be sent to a grand jury. No date has been set.

This is a developing story. The News Courier has contacted the Limestone County School Board for more information.

Taylor Lane contributed to this story.