East Limestone's football coach charged with second DUI since 2020

May 24—East Limestone's head football coach, Jeff Pugh, is facing his second DUI charge since 2020 after an arrest was made on Monday, May 23. He was arrested by the Decatur Police Department.

Jefferey Allan Pugh was arrested and charged with a DUI and improper use of a lane. This is the second time Pugh has faced this set of charges, according to reports. However, his 2020 DUI charge, taking place in mid-June, was changed to reckless endangerment, according to court reports.

He has since been released from the Morgan County Jail.

He was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, May 24, in a statement released by Limestone County Schools.

"This is an unfortunate personnel issue the district is dealing with. Mr. Pugh has been placed on administrative leave at this time," a statement from Limestone County Schools reads.