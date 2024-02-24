East Lyme bolsters critical incident response through regional approach

Feb. 23—EAST LYME — Local police on Friday announced they are joining forces with departments in Waterford and Ledyard to respond to critical incidents as part of the Southeastern Connecticut Special Response Team.

An intermunicipal agreement signed earlier this month adds East Lyme to the team formed in 2022. Members are trained and equipped to handle what the Waterford department on social media described as the "most challenging calls in law enforcement."

East Lyme Police Chief Mike Finkelstein said examples include hostage, barricade, sniper, and high-risk apprehension situations.

The regional approach allows the departments to maximize funding, equipment and personnel to create a highly trained unit so southeastern Connecticut is better protected in emergencies.

"The participation in the SRT recognizes that maintaining a highly trained and highly skilled police tactical and crisis negotiation team has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of injury or loss of life to citizens, police officers and suspects," Finkelstein said.

Among other partnerships with its neighbor to the east, the department for more than a year has worked with Waterford officers to investigate serious car crashes through the Shoreline Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The two towns also share a police boat.

Finkelstein said the Special Response Team has testing standards, including physical agility, and required training. Seven East Lyme officers are currently assigned to the team.