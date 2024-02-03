East Lyme hearing reveals fissures in commission's zoning philosophy

Feb. 2—EAST LYME — A Zoning Commission public hearing Thursday on a request to add 20 townhouses to 80 that have already been approved remained fractious throughout, starting with a request from the developer's lawyer for one member to recuse himself and ending with a dispute about decorum among members.

The hearing came after an agreement was reached this past summer in state Superior Court, paving the way for approval by the Inland Wetland Agency, of Jason Pazzaglia's plan for 100 units on North Bride Brook Road. The agency initially denied the application based on concerns about the effect of stormwater runoff on Bride Brook, Bride Lake and a nearby aquifer that serves the public water system.

The application for the added units needs zoning approval before it can go forward.

Harry Heller, Pazzaglia's lawyer and a prolific land use attorney, called on member Gary Pivo to remove himself from the proceedings based on comments Pivo made in a September episode of the local cable access show "The Renshaw Report."

Heller said the comments revealed a "predisposition" against his client's development that has "the potential to taint the proceedings."

Pivo, an urban planning professor, told host Murray Renshaw that the approval of Pazzaglia's plan in 2020 was among flawed zoning decisions that spurred his decision to run for the commission in November on the Democratic ticket.

Pivo said the developer cleared the trees to make way for the "very large" apartment complex in the rural area ― "and a lot of folks find that objectionable."

Pivo declined to recuse himself on the grounds that he is not "prejudiced in any way, shape or form." He said he cannot be predisposed to make a judgment on the application because he hasn't seen it.

Member Norm Peck III, a commercial real estate agent, recused himself due to business conflicts. The Republican was replaced by recently appointed alternate Cathy Yuhas, a Democrat.

The development, known as Brookside Apartments in design documents and The Edgewater in online rental listings, was submitted under the state statute known as 8-30g. The affordable housing mechanism requires developers to set aside at least a third of the units at affordable rates in exchange for legal benefits that make it easier for them to sue the town if their proposal is rejected.

The burden of proof in such cases shifts to the municipality to show the risk to public health or safety "clearly outweighs" the need for affordable housing.

Currently, there are four buildings in various phases of completion. Pazzaglia said 24 townhouses are occupied so far, with 30% rented out at the reduced rates specified in the affordable housing law.

Pazzaglia is required to submit an annual status report to Zoning Official Bill Mulholland no later than Jan. 31 to ensure the townhouses are being rented out in accordance with the affordability plan. Mulholland could not be reached for comment Friday about whether the developer is up to date with his reports.

Heller in his presentation to the commission said the revised proposal calls for 100 townhomes spread out across 11 buildings, compared to the original approval for 80 units in 10 buildings. Some buildings would be lengthened and reoriented to accommodate the additional units.

Heller cited industry averages in estimating a project of this size could bring about 30 school-aged children to town.

There will be 250 parking spaces to accommodate traffic flows estimated by a traffic engineer to generate 46 cars per hour during the morning rush and 56 cars per hour during the afternoon peak, he said.

Stormwater management controls already approved "continue to comply," Heller said. The plan from civil engineer Brandon Handfield of Yantic River Consultants is based on guidance in the 2004 Connecticut Stormwater Quality Manual. The first update in 20 years will be available next month.

A berm with 6-foot evergreen trees along the front of the development ― which Mulholland said was a concession he requested from Pazzaglia ― is designed to help soften the impact of the buildings.

Pivo during a back-and-forth with Heller laid out demands including using the most up-to-date stormwater mitigation strategies and providing fewer parking spaces, more sidewalks, a playground, and taller trees.

Pivo said the trees should be 12 feet tall to effectively buffer the property from the road.

Heller flatly refused. He attorney reiterated the issue is whether the public interest in health and safety trumps the need for affordable housing.

"We can talk all you want about pollinators and aesthetics, but those are not legitimate matters for consideration by the commission on an 8-30g application," he said.

Penny Howell-Heller, chairwoman of the Commission for the Conservation of Natural Resources, stood up during the public comment portion of the hearing to speak "for the larger ecosystems."

A retired fisheries biologist, Howell-Heller said it's about striking a balance between affordable housing and the need to protect the brook that feeds one of the largest alewife spawning runs in the state.

"I understand it's a good project, but it's a project that has to be watched," she said.

Members, divided about closing the public hearing, agreed after two failed votes to continue it to Feb. 15.

Mike Foley, a Republican appointed to fill a vacancy, worried the commission was "going a little bit overboard" in its demands.

"Do we expect them to tear it up and rebuild it in favor of getting 20 more units they're probably entitled to anyway?" he said.

Pivo asked if that was a question he wanted the commission members to answer.

Foley said no. "I've heard plenty from you, thank you," he added.

When Pivo objected to the comment as disparaging and out of order, he called on Republican Chairwoman Anne Thurlow to remind Foley of the need to follow decorum.

"I feel like we have followed it," she said. "Moving on."

