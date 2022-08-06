East Lyme man arrested in connection with local child abuse case

Aug. 6—EAST LYME — Local police on Friday made another arrest in connection with the alleged abuse of a toddler.

David W. Martin, 38, of 57 Lovers Lane, was charged Friday with risk of injury to a minor. Police in the arrest warrant affidavit allege that Martin on several occasions was present and failed to intervene during incidents in which his son was abused.

The arrest comes after the child's mother, Katie Nichols, was arrested on June 7 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment and negligent cruelty to persons, following an investigation from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the East Lyme Police Department.

The affidavit said Martin, who lived with Nichols and their son, told the DCF investigator he was aware of the alleged abuse but didn't have the courage to say anything. Martin later said he made numerous reports of his concerns to police and the DCF Careline, but no reports indicating physical abuse were found with either.

DCF on Feb. 16 received a referral from Nichols' therapist regarding Nichols' then 16-month-old son, according to the affidavit. The therapist said Nichols told her she had slapped her son on the belly "and also shakes, strangles and smothers him," the affidavit said. Nichols told the therapist she didn't intend to kill her son.

The affidavit said DCF investigator Bradley Walsh conducted an announced visit to Nichols' home on Feb. 17, and that Nichols told the investigator she has a history of hitting and violently shaking her son, and smothering him with a pillow. She acknowledged the abuse had occurred more than once.

This visit wasn't the first time Walsh spoke with the parents. There were four police calls involving verbal disputes between Nichols and Martin from Oct. 6 to Jan. 19, the last of which resulted in both the arrest of Martin and a police officer contacting the DCF Careline with concerns about the well-being of the child.

Martin was released on a $50,000 bond with a court date of August 8 at New London Superior Court.