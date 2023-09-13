East Lyme man charged after launching trooper candidate off the back of his pickup

Sep. 12—EAST LYME — Police said a local man offered his friends a ride in his pickup truck but then sped off, seriously injuring one man who fell from the tailgate onto the pavement.

Chandler A. Hunt, 27, of 8 Indian Rock Road, was charged Sept. 9 with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

On June 16, after drinking with the group of five at Smokey O'Grady's Bar, police said Hunt left and returned in a pickup truck to offer the remaining men a ride.

Three of the four men, who had been walking on King Arthur Drive, were getting into the back of the pickup when witnesses told police Hunt abruptly took off at a high rate of speed. One of the men jumped away from the truck but 24-year-old Aaron Lanati was launched off the tailgate, landing on his head in the road, police said.

Lanati was driven to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital by a member of the Flanders Fire Department, who was called by one member of the group, police said in the arrest warrant affidavit. Lanati was treated for a fractured skull and lacerations and abrasions to his forehead, back, eye, arms and legs, police said.

The friends interviewed by police said Lanati had been against calling an ambulance or going to the hospital because he was attending the state police academy.

Free on bond, Hunt is due to appear Sept. 19 in New London Superior Court.

Editor's note: this version corrects Hunt's actions after leaving Smokey O'Grady's Bar.