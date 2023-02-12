East Lyme police arrest local man on child endangerment charges

Feb. 11—EAST LYME — Police this week arrested a local man, who was on probation for a domestic violence conviction, with child endangerment charges.

Andrew Slager, 44, of 9 Joshua Valley Road, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

East Lyme Police Department in an arrest warrant affidavit said Slager was seen on video footage recorded on an indoor camera system set up throughout the family home. A segment from September showed Slager grabbing the victim, throwing her to the ground and straddling her on the floor while he yelled profanities and then slapped her.

Slager was convicted in June on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in November 2021. State Judicial Branch records show he was sentenced to two years of probation for third-degree assault and violation of conditions of release, both misdemeanors.

Slager appeared in New London Superior Court Friday. He is due in court again on March 21.

He is being held at Corrigan Correctional Center in Montville on a $25,000 bond, according to the state Department of Correction website.