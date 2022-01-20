East Lyme police charge former Starlight Inn resident with abusing elderly mother

Jan. 19—EAST LYME — Local police on Wednesday arrested a woman on abuse and neglect charges stemming from the June 2021 death of her 91-year-old mother, with whom she and other family members were living at the Starlight Inn.

The victim, who is unidenitified in an arrest warrant affidavit, died at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in June, a week after she was brought there for chest pains.

According the affidavit, she was covered in urine and feces, including on her face and ears, when she arrived at the hospital in an ambulance. There were gangrenous sores on her body and maggots on the bed sheet in which she was wrapped, the court document said.

A state Superior Court judge on Jan. 6 signed off on an arrest warrant for the victim's daughter and caretaker. Carol Allard, 64, of 121 Connecticut Avenue, Apt. A, turned herself in at the station Wednesday morning, according to a news release. She was charged with second-degree abuse of persons and negligent cruelty to persons.

She was held in lieu of bond and is being arraigned this afternoon at New London's Geographical Area 10 courthouse.

This is a developing story.