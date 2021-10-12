East Lyme police charge man with driving at officer

Oct. 12—EAST LYME — A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two towns was charged Sunday in connection with an incident here nearly six months ago when he allegedly drove his car at a police officer.

Robert Amato, 59, of East Haven, was turned over to police Sunday afternoon by the Groton Town Police Department and charged with interfering with a police officer, assault on a public safety officer and second-degree reckless endangerment following an encounter with police in April.

On April 26, East Lyme police say they were helping the Groton Town police identify a vehicle that was parked at the exit 74 commuter lot and had been involved in a series of crimes. When East Lyme police officers approached the vehicle, they say Amato got into the driver's seat, quickly reversed over a curb and then drove forward toward an officer. The officer was able to jump back into his police vehicle and reverse before being hit by Amato's vehicle.

Amato has an extensive criminal background, with several cases pending across the state. Last week, he was charged in West Haven for engaging in a police pursuit and was arrested in New Haven and charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.

He was also arrested in West Haven in June and charged with fifth-degree larceny; in March, also in West Haven, he was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass, according to court records.

After being arrested on Sunday in Orange, Amato was transferred to the Town of Groton, to East Lyme and then to South Windsor.

He was being in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 1 in Milford.

