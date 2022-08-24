East Lyme police investigate fake shooting call

Aug. 24—EAST LYME — Resources were wasted and residents alarmed after a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a hoax, according to police.

Police Chief Mike Finkelstein said dispatchers fielded a call at 2:31 p.m. about a shooting that had taken place inside a condominium complax at 32 Upper Pattagansett Road. With nine officers responding and the Flanders Fire Department on standby, he said officials quickly determined the "incident was not as reported and the condo was, in fact, vacant."

Swatting is a term used for hoax calls made purposely to elicit an emergency response to a certain address and could include the deployment of a SWAT team.

He said local officers are investigating the incident with the help of the Connecticut Intelligence Center, which uses state and federal partners to deal with criminal and terrorism threats.

He said hoax calls are a serious problem because they pull resources that are needed elsewhere.

Finkelstein said the response Tuesday afternoon included officers from the on-duty patrol shift, the incoming patrol shift, detective division and road construction details. The department employs a total of 26 full-time officers.

He said investigators are working to find out who made the call and if it's connected to any other swatting incidents. The Connecticut Intelligence Center includes representatives from the state police, Department of Corrections, Connecticut National Guard, FBI, Coast Guard, the U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.