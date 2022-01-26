East Lyme police K-9 nabs man inside parked boat

Jan. 25—EAST LYME — Police arrested a local man on charges of violating a protective order and resisting arrest after the department's K-9 found him hiding inside a boat in a Niantic parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Eric Williams, 38, of 209 Main St. was found in the boat at 133 Main St. after police responded to a residence in the area for an anonymous call about a possible violation of a protective order.

"Upon police arrival, the offender fled the residence on foot," police said in a release. So they called in K-9 Dom, a Belgian malinois who first reported for duty last summer, with his partner, Officer Bill Langman.

Williams was taken into custody without incident about 3:30 a.m. and processed at the Waterford Police Department, police said.

He was held on a $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Tuesday, according to police.

e.regan@theday.com