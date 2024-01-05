East Lyme's first cannabis store could open this spring

Jan. 4—EAST LYME — The pharmacist behind a cannabis dispensary approved more than a year and a half ago hopes the future is now.

Resident Laurie Zrenda on Thursday said she'll be applying for a building permit for the hybrid medical and recreational facility next week.

She was optimistic the shop, where she'll serve as manager, can open by May.

The 15 Colton Road site was approved for operation as a cannabis dispensary by the Zoning Commission in the spring of 2022.

The building sits in an industrial park near the Interstate 95 Rocky Neck Connector. Current zoning regulations specify dispensaries are allowed only in the town's light industrial zone.

Zrenda is the former owner and manager of the Thames Valley Relief medical marijuana dispensary in Montville. She purchased the Colton Road building for $700,000 in 2021 as Zanadu LLC, according to assessor's records.

Zrenda has joined forces for the local venture with Soulstar CT LLC. The female-led company, which began in Massachusetts, was approved by the state Social Equity Council in 2022 for a license to cultivate cannabis in Connecticut.

The license, once it is secured by a $3 million fee that will be paid by Soulstar to the equity council, comes with permission to run a grow facility and two dispensaries. She said the location of the grow facility and the other dispensary is still to be determined.

Zrenda at the time of the zoning approval was associated with Fresh Lyme Partners, a venture set up by the owner of Affinity Health and Wellness. But the state Social Equity Council in March of last year rejected its license application because Affinity Health and Wellness had already been approved for the maximum of two ventures.

"It's taking a whole lot longer than I wanted," she said.

The town will reap a 3% tax from cannabis sales within its borders. The money can be used for a specified list of needs including mental health and addiction services, efforts to help people reestablish themselves after incarceration, and youth programs.

Information circulating on social media about the location and ownership of the new dispensary was misconstrued, Zrenda said.

Zoning Officer Bill Mulholland said Thursday the town has not received any applications or inquiries regarding any additional dispensaries in East Lyme.

