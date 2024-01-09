East Memphis shooting injures two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Sherwood Forest area of East Memphis on Monday night left two people injured, one of them critical.

Police say at 8:23, they responded to a shooting the 3600 block of McDuff Avenue, off Robinhood Lane.

A female victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. A male victim was hospitalized with non-critical injuries, police said.

Police say the suspect is known, but they fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 528-CASH.

