East Meredith man charged after fatal accident

Aug. 19—State Police said an East Meredith man faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, following an investigation into a fatal accident in May.

According to a media release, State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, 39, on Aug. 17 and charged him with the following crimes: aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a class C felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a head-on collision that occurred on May 26, on state Route 23 in the town of Davenport, the release said. Troopers responded to the collision at about 4 a.m., which involved a minivan and a tractor trailer. Bright was operating the minivan and was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bright's passenger, Stacey M. Stachow, 43, of Meredith, died at the scene of the crash. The operator of the tractor trailer, Michael J. Lutz, 53, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital, the release said.

Bright was processed at the Oneonta barracks. He was arraigned at the Hamden Town Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail, the release said.