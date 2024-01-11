East Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell sentenced appeals judge's 10-year sentence

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·2 min read

An East Naples man connected to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection has appealed the judge's sentence of 10 years in prison.

Christopher Worrell, 52, will remain jailed in Washington, D.C., for the immediate future. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth announced the prison sentence Jan. 4, followed by three years of supervised release.

Worrell's attorney, William Shipley, appealed Wednesday the sentence imposed by Lamberth to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

Shipley didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday. An attempt to reach him by phone automatically went to voicemail.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after former President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters, including Worrell, stormed the U.S. Capitol. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Worrell was convicted of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers, among other crimes. He was a member of the Proud Boys group.

Worrell has self-identified as a member of the "Hurricane Coast Zone 5" chapter the Proud Boys, which is a neofascist white nationalist extremist organization established in 2016.

He had been convicted for his part in the Capitol riots on May 12.

Worrell sentenced: Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol attack as anniversary looms

The Department of Justice previously asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

What was Christopher Worrell convicted of?

Worrell had been convicted in a May bench trial on charges related to the insurrection. Worrell is one of at least 1,118 people arrested in connection to the insurrection and one of at least 521 sentenced.

A bench trial left Worrell's fate in Lamberth's hands after he opted out of a jury trial. Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

  • Obstruction of an official proceeding.

  • Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

  • Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

  • Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

  • Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

  • Civil disorder.

  • Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: East Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell appeals Capitol mob sentence

