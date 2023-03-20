East Orange man who pleaded guilty to Morris County carjacking gets 21 years in prison

An East Orange man who pleaded guilty to multiple robberies was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Howard Parks, 55, admitted to stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Flanders before leading police on a chase through Morris County on April 1, 2022. Parks allegedly "made a threat to kill the victim during the course of stealing the vehicle," prosecutors said.

It was when Parks passed through Roxbury that township police officer Brad Keyes pursued Parks into Randolph.

It was in Randolph where officials said Parks crashed the car into a Honda Accord stopped at a light at the intersection of Route 10 East and Dover Chester Road. Parks then subsequently tried to steal another car.

Police close Route 10 at Dover-Chester Road in Randolph Friday after an alleged carjacker crashed there following a failed bank-robbery attempt in Mount Olive, police allege

Parks ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, reached into the car and attempted to unbuckle her seatbelt and remove her, according to the complaint warrant. At that point, Keyes "single-handedly took the suspect into custody and was able to control him until other officers arrived on scene," Roxbury police said.

Keyes was commended by Roxbury Mayor Jim Rilee and state Sen. Anthony Bucco during a ceremony at town hall for his actions in apprehending Parks.

Prosecutors said that Parks had attempted to rob a bank in Flanders before the initial carjacking but fled before receiving any money.

Parks will have to serve at least 85% of his 21-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He was also be sentenced to three years of supervised parole upon release.

