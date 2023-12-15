East Orange men sentenced in Linden bar shooting

Two East Orange men have been sentenced for a Linden bar shooting last year.

Najir Paige, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for second-degree aggravated assault and five years for second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Sharif Evans, 26, was sentenced to three years’ probation for third-degree hindering apprehension for his role in transporting Paige from the scene of the shooting and for making efforts to hide the vehicle involved, Daniel said.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to Menga Lounge, 1906 E. St. Georges Ave., Linden on a report of a shooting. A police investigation revealed Paige was involved in an altercation at the bar and that following the altercation he left the bar, retrieved a handgun from a nearby vehicle, returned, and fired multiple shots through the bar's front door.

A 28-year-old man, and two women, ages 23 and 24, were injured during the shooting.

Paige was arrested weeks later after members of Union County SWAT, with assistance from the Linden Police Department, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, executed a search warrant at his home.

