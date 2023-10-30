East Ouachita Middle School student in custody after bringing loaded weapon to school

File logo

An East Ouachita Middle School student was arrested Monday for allegedly bringing a loaded weapon to school.

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a student being in possession of a loaded handgun magazine at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to authorities.

Deputies identified the student and discovered he did, in fact, have the loaded magazine but was not in the possession of a handgun.

The student was arrested and charged with one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: East Ouachita Middle student arrested for having a loaded weapon