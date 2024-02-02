East Palestine officials talk about train derailment on the eve of the one year anniversary

TechCrunch

On the eve of Wednesday's Big Tech hearing (both Big Tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. "Senator, we support KOSA and we'll continue to make sure that it accelerates and make sure to continue to offer community for teens that are seeking that voice," Yaccarino said when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).