East Palestine officials talk about train derailment on the eve of the one year anniversary
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
The 2023 Subaru WRX joins our long-term fleet and we review its capabilities after one month. We examine how it drives, its design and place in history.
Amazon launched a new generative AI shopping assistant, Rufus, on Thursday. The chatbot is trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As and “information from across the web.”
The Arc Browser is getting a lot smarter about what you're searching for.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has ordered federal agencies to urgently disconnect Ivanti VPN appliances given the risk of malicious exploitation due to multiple software flaws. In an update to an emergency directive first published last week, CISA is now mandating that all federal civilian executive branch agencies — a list that includes the Homeland Security and the Securities and Exchange Commission — disconnect all Ivanti VPN appliances due to the “serious threat” posed by numerous zero-day vulnerabilities currently being exploited by malicious hackers.
Hulu is joining Netflix and Disney+ by cracking down on account sharing.
Google is rolling out a number of generative AI updates, including a new text-to-image tool called ImageFX. Meanwhile, people in most countries can now generate images in the Bard chatbot for free.
On the eve of Wednesday's Big Tech hearing (both Big Tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. "Senator, we support KOSA and we'll continue to make sure that it accelerates and make sure to continue to offer community for teens that are seeking that voice," Yaccarino said when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).
With lockdown defense and a blossoming offensive game, Hidalgo is resetting expectations for a player of her stature.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
Co-created by Kai-Uwe Demasius and Aron Kirschen, engineering graduates from the Dresden University of Technology, Semron's chips use electrical fields to perform calculations instead of electrical currents -- the medium of conventional processors. This enables the chips to achieve higher energy efficiency while keeping the fabrication costs to produce them down, Kirschen claims. "Due to an expected shortage in AI compute resources, many companies with a business model that [relies] on access to such capabilities risk their existence -- for example, large startups that train their own models," Kirschen told TechCrunch in an email interview.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden vows retaliation after three U.S. troops are killed, the Super Bowl contenders and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The biggest news stories this morning: Fossil gives up on smartwatches, X plans to hire 100 content moderators, What’s up with the toxicity around Cities: Skylines II?
A BMW insider says the M240i will offer a carbon roof option with August 2024 production. If so, the M240 would be the only lower-end non-M car to do so.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.