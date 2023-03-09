Norfolk Southern CEO apologises for East Palestine train derailment

Clean-up efforts continue in East Palestine, Ohio, amid a federal inquiry

The CEO of the company whose train derailed while laden with hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, has told the US Congress he is "deeply sorry".

In prepared remarks, Norfolk Southern's Alan Shaw apologised before a Senate committee and outline various commitments to the community.

Clean-up efforts continue in the town of less than 5,000 people.

Two federal agencies are investigating how the fiery crash occurred.

"I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities," Mr Shaw said to members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. "I am determined to make this right."

"We will clean the site safely, thoroughly, and with urgency," he added.

Mr Shaw pledged aid totalling more than $20m (£16.8m) for the town's residents and first responders in the incident in early February.

It includes more than $3m in reimbursements to the local fire department, two separate $1m community funds, and money for cleaning and air monitoring services in the public school system.

During his testimony, Mr Shaw was asked by Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders on whether the company will pay for health care costs for residents if necessary.

"Everything is on the table," Mr Shaw said in response.

The railroad CEO also argued Norfolk Southern was making safety improvements in the aftermath of the crash.

On Monday, the company announced a six-point plan "to immediately enhance the safety of its operations". Four of the six points in its blueprint relate to bearing detectors, sensors that are installed on rail tracks to identify defects in wheel bearings and provide real-time warnings to train crews.

According to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, the accident was likely caused by a wheel bearing that overheated.

The company has suffered four other significant derailments since December 2021 and NTSB has opened a special investigation into the company's "safety culture".

Several hours before Mr Shaw's testimony, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama. There were no reports of injuries or a hazardous leak.

Hundreds of nearby residents were forced to evacuate after the 3 February accident in East Palestine, which sits close to Ohio's border with Pennsylvania.

Several people have reported headaches, rashes and other illnesses, although federal and state officials have insisted the air and water in the area are safe.

Nearly 45,000 fish and other aquatic animals have died within a five-mile radius of the crash, likely due to contaminated waterways, according to Ohio's department of natural resources.