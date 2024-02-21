East Palo Alto man arrested for burglary, prowling

(KRON)– An East Palo Alto man was arrested for connected cases of burglary and prowling, Redwood City Police said.

Initial reports were made on Feb. 10 when the suspect had been reported for prowling. The second report occurred later on the same day, where the suspect was reported for residential burglary in south Redwood City.

After noticing an attempted house break-in on Monday, a San Mateo County deputy said they recognized the suspect from a RCPD investigation and contacted the police department. Officers responded and identified the suspect as 23-year-old East Palo Alto resident William Chavez Jimenez. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for prowling and attempted burglary.

Police recovered a Dior watch and a Fendi watch, as well as several collectible coins. Police believe these possessions may be stolen.

If you recognize these items, RCPD asks to contact Detective Ottersen at 650-780-2620.

