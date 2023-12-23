East Park Elementary second grade class gets early Christmas present with new set of dictionaries

Dec. 23—FAIRMONT — Since school began in the fall, Amy Netz's second grade class at East Park Elementary has been learning about the power of words.

However, as the weeks went by and the curriculum became more rigorous, it became more difficult for the students to progress because the set of hardbound dictionaries in her classroom were about 10 years old and not in the best shape.

"The books were missing pages, were missing the top covers, the bottom covers. You know — the backs, the fronts all that so you know — the spines were ready to fall apart," Netz said.

On Wednesday, donors who recently bought Netz's classroom a complete set of dictionaries — enough for each student to have their own copy — went to her classroom and passed out the new hardbound dictionaries published by Scholastic.

"This is a great gift and what a great time to have it," Netz said. "I couldn't ask for anything better for a Christmas gift and they were thrilled with them."

Netz said that, according to West Virginia education standards, second grade students are required to read well, comprehend well "and should be reading fluently well over 100 words a minute by the end of the school year." And, of course, words are the foundation needed to meet those goals.

"I feel it's very important for students to have books in their hands," Netz said.

Before the dictionaries were passed out to students, Netz asked her class how they use the dictionary daily in class.

"You can find synonyms for other words," 8-year-old Paxton Wilfong said, after raising his hand to answer.

Paxton also said he likes dictionaries because "they help you learn the definition of the word."

Fellow classmate Silas Layton, age 7, said dictionaries help him identify parts of speech "and how to spell the word."

Amanda Harris, who serves as a business specialist for Fairmont-based Country Roads Physical Therapy, has a daughter in Netz's class. While she never saw the condition the old dictionaries were in, when asked for a donation from her employer to buy new dictionaries, Harris was eager to help.

"Being local to Fairmont, we enjoy giving back to the community and giving to a local school is actually a great way to give back to the kids especially," Harris said. "So to be able to get these dictionaries as well was an extra piece for me personally, and of course the owners enjoy that as well."

Netz's class also received donations from Ford Funeral Home, VFW Post 7048 and VFW Post 7048 Auxiliary to buy the dictionaries.

"Well, part of our community service outreach is helping young people," VFW Post 7048 Cmdr. John Harney said Wednesday before passing out dictionaries. "We try to help all our kids as often as we can."

Joining in the presentation in Netz's classroom, East Park Principal Jessica Holt said she is grateful for the community support Netz received in buying the dictionaries.

"We work really hard with trying to make relationships and collaborate with the community," Holt said. "I can't stress how appreciative we are for allowing the VFW to work together with Country Roads Physical Therapy and Ford Funeral Home, to provide our students with dictionaries.

"It's just one really good experience for them other than using their phone — the use of technology — I feel a book is more important. So this is just a great step for them to use on a regular daily basis."

Holt said dictionaries are an essential part of every classroom.

"It's imperative because it teaches the students new words — synonyms, antonyms — it helps them with their language skills, builds vocabulary," Holt said. "It's a book that I feel that all the students really should have on hand."

