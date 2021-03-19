East Pittsburgh woman said man threatened to shoot her before taking baby that prompted Amber Alert, police say

Mar. 19—A 20-year-old man who sparked an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl Thursday twice pointed a gun at the girl's mother and threatened to kill the woman before taking their child, according to state police.

The girl, taken from her mother's East Pittsburgh home, was recovered safely by a SWAT team, according to police.

State police charged Giante Lee Thomas Jr. with burglary, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He was denied bail during an arraignment early Friday morning and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint:

The woman told police that Thomas walked inside her home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she opened a rear door to let someone out. He immediately began arguing with her, accusing her of keeping their baby from him.

The woman told police that when she called her mother to tell her Thomas was there, he grabbed the phone and began arguing with her mother before hanging up. The woman told police he put the phone in his pocket and took another from a nightstand.

The woman said Thomas started gathering the baby's clothes, which she took to mean he was going to take her. She picked up the baby and cradled her in her arms to get her away from him.

The woman said Thomas started grabbing for the baby, but she would not let go. She said Thomas pulled a gun from his pants, pointed it at her head and said many times that he would kill her before putting the gun away.

The woman told police Thomas then bit her on her left wrist, causing her to let go of the baby. She said he took the baby to the living room and got a car seat.

When she tried to grab for the baby and the car seat, the woman told police Thomas again pulled his gun, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her. She told police he raised the gun as if he was going to hit her with it.

The woman told police that Thomas then took the keys to her vehicle and grabbed a diaper bag off a couch. With the baby in the car seat, she said Thomas put the baby in the vehicle and drove off.

Pittsburgh police said detectives spotted the vehicle in the 3700 block of Wind Gap Avenue. SWAT was called to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

The baby was recovered from inside a residence. She was taken to a local hospital for observation and to be reunited with her mother, police said.

Pittsburgh police said three people from the residence were taken into custody. The others were not identified.

Thomas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 6.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .