East Point police say DNA of remains doesn’t match woman’s missing daughter. Now she wants proof

A mother who thought her missing daughter looked exactly like the sketch of a woman whose remains were found in a tote bag says police told her it’s not her daughter.

Mary Roby’s daughter has been missing for two years.

The remains were found in a wooded area at a construction site near Camp Creek Parkway.

A GBI forensic artist created a sketch of the victim and Roby immediately noticed similarities between the woman in the sketch and her daughter.

She thought the mystery of where her daughter disappeared had been solved.

East Point police told her that DNA test results had indicated that the remains were not her daughter’s.

But Roby says it’s hard not to believe it’s her daughter, especially since police haven’t sent her the test results.

