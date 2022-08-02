East Point police investigating shooting in busy shopping center parking lot

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

East Point police responded Tuesday afternoon to the plaza off Cleveland Avenue. Police tell Channel 2′s Tom Jones that one person was taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for the latest.

The shopping plaza holds a few stores, beauty shops and a Little Caesar’s pizza.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where most of the parking lot is blocked off.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS



