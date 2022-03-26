East Point police issue Mattie’s Call for challenged teen missing since Thursday
East Point police are looking for help from the public to find a 16-year old who disappeared Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.
Police, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, issued a Mattie’s Call for 16-year-old Derrick Slaughter on Friday night. Officers said Slaughter, who lives on the west side of East Point, was last seen on Fairburn Road Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in Atlanta before they said he ran away.
Police said Slaughter is a Black male who is about 5-1, 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.
They said Slaughter is mentally challenged and has a “LLR” tattoo on his arm. Police said Slaughter was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front, along with blue sweat pants.
Police ask anyone who may have seen Slaughter to call 911 or contact the East Point Police Department at 404-765-1142.
