East Point police issue Mattie’s Call for challenged teen missing since Thursday

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

East Point police are looking for help from the public to find a 16-year old who disappeared Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, issued a Mattie’s Call for 16-year-old Derrick Slaughter on Friday night. Officers said Slaughter, who lives on the west side of East Point, was last seen on Fairburn Road Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in Atlanta before they said he ran away.

Police said Slaughter is a Black male who is about 5-1, 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said Slaughter is mentally challenged and has a “LLR” tattoo on his arm. Police said Slaughter was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front, along with blue sweat pants.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Slaughter to call 911 or contact the East Point Police Department at 404-765-1142.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



Recommended Stories

  • Some flight attendants want mask mandate lifted during air travel

    This week, a group of flight attendants sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for the federal mask mandate to be lifted.

  • Capital murder trial of 'Wild Bill' Roberts continues in Lake County

    The capital murder trial of "Wild Bill" Roberts, charged with killing his girlfriend, continues in Lake County.

  • Baby at center of Amber Alert found safe; non-custodial father remains at large

    Police are still searching for the baby's non-custodial father, who faces warrants for especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence.

  • Life in Ukraine one month in

    STORY: A month into Russia’s invasion, this is life in Ukraine… cities reduced to rubble, long lines for humanitarian aid, and hundreds sheltering underground, like in Kharkiv’s metro system.Natalia Shaposhnik and her daughter Veronika have been living in a blue and yellow train far underground Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion."Surely, it is not better than home but it is liveable. One can say our living conditions are better than others, what I mean is we are not right on the platform. My child and I are in the carriage, we get food, there is a toilet. We are doing fine."For four long weeks, Shaposhnik and hundreds like her have hunkered down inside the station in the north of the city, many of whom have endured near-daily shelling.Above them, destroyed or heavily damaged buildings line the eerily quiet streets.Anastasia Horkova is a local journalist."Here, there are about 250 people sheltering here. Many go out during the day to breath fresh air, go to the supermarket and this (holding shrapnel) flew here."A couple hundred miles to the south, the scene is no better in the battered city of Mariupol where long lines for humanitarian aid have filled a former shopping center.Alexandra is a local resident."My husband didn't make it to receive humanitarian aid, he had diabetes. The scarce diet of the last days led him to coma and he died. If he could have made it for the aid, he'd be alive. I still can't tell the Russian relatives he passed away."Many have evacuated the port city for temporary shelter in Russia’s southern city of Taganrog, like pediatrician Galina Ovchinnikova.“We were eating once a day. All we have cooked in the morning we were eating during the whole day. And the rest of the time we were sitting in the basement. It was dirty there and dark. We were burning candles, making oil lamps. It was cold there." Eighty three-year-old Raisa Kairat said she lost contact with her daughter and grandchild when the siege started. "So beautiful Mariupol used to be and suddenly it was reduced dust. How dare you to fire at people? They are animals, not humans. Kindergartens, stores, schools… School nearby was destroyed. Why would anyone shoot at the houses where people lived. What for?" Russia continues to deny targeting civilians and calls its invasion a "special military operation."

  • Man shot, killed during domestic incident in Moore County, deputies say

    A man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in Cameron Friday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

  • Missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery's father's girlfriend found dead

    The girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery's father was found dead in New Hampshire, police said.

  • San Diego Marine arrested after fatal fight at Dana Point restaurant

    A 20-year-old U.S. Marine based in San Diego County was arrested on suspicion of killing a man in a fight at a Dana Point pizza restaurant last week, authorities said.

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • Texas Mom Arrested Over ‘Malnourished and Filthy’ Kids

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas mother left her two young kids alone in a squalid motel room for weeks on end, stranding them with little food and pulling her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.Ashli Rene Lock, 37, was charged with felony child abandonment after police discovered the children living alone in their own filth at a Quality Inn in Houston.“Officers noted that both of the child

  • 'This is not satisfactory to me:' Palm Beach County judge rejects plea offer

    A Palm Beach County judge has ordered both sides to go back to the drawing board after rejecting a plea offer that would have amounted to a 10-year sentence for a teenager accused of taking a stolen car on a joyride that resulted in the deaths of four people.

  • Decomposed human remains found in box belonged to fraternal organization, Ohio cops say

    “Rituals, symbols, and degrees are designed to ‘elevate and improve the character of mankind,’” the organization’s website says.

  • Father accused of ‘maliciously’ abusing child jailed on $1 million bond

    Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said it has been a “horrific and shocking” case.

  • New Orleans Dad Accused of Murdering Son’s Alleged Killer in ‘Street Justice’ Shooting

    REUTERSA New Orleans father was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a young man accused of murdering his son.Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested after Hollis Carter, 21, was found dead and his mother critically injured on their way to a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning in the young man’s murder case, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. The police did not initially identify the victims, but John Fuller, Carter’s defense attorney, confirmed that his client was killed.Carter, who was

  • Man hospitalized after attack by teens near school in Bradenton area, police say

    He was walking on the elementary school’s campus with his dog and 10-year-old niece, Holmes Beach police said.

  • Don Lemon Accuser Ordered to Pay $77,000 in Attorney Fees

    Recent developments cast doubt on a lawsuit's assault and battery claims

  • 3 men sentenced in father-daughter murder in East Cleveland; 2 get life sentences

    Emotions ran high in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Thursday when a judge handed down sentences for three men convicted in the kidnapping, torture and killing of a Bedford man and his 14-year-old daughter.

  • Three Texas teenagers were indicted on assault charges following the brutal ambush of their football teammate

    Three teens were indicted following the December assault left Cole Hagan hospitalized with brain bleeds, skull fractures, and a broken collarbone.

  • Utah Man Charged After Boss Found Employee ‘Hit List’ on Desk

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LinkedInA Utah maintenance technician was arrested after his supervisor at the feed mill where he works “found what looks like a hit list on [his] desk” with more than a dozen coworkers listed as targets, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.Kevin Michael Jerman, 56, a U.S. Army veteran who claims to have served in Iraq, is charged with making terroristic threats, which is a felony. Jerman, cops said, “had the firearms, knowledge, and expe

  • These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

    Which cars are stolen the most? They're not the flashy or fast ones. In fact, America's most popular pickup tops the list.

  • Worker at Florida mosque brutally killed with shovel; suspect shot by deputies

    A maintenance worker at a Florida mosque was killed in a brutal attack Thursday morning while trying to defend the synagogue from a man who believed it was his home, authorities said.