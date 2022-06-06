East Point police looking for man who has been missing since Thursday

East Point police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Byron J. Rhodan, 38, was last seen on June 2, 2022 on a MARTA bus in the area of Washington Road and Janice Drive in Atlanta, police said.

Rhodan was wearing a multicolored Polo shirt, khaki shorts and multicolored Versace gym shoes.

Police said he is wheelchair dependent with several medical issues, including dwarfism. According to GPS, his phone last pinged in the Griffin area, police said.

Rhodan is 3-feet-tall, weighs between 70-80 pounds, has long black dreadlocks, a full beard with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at (404)-761-2177.

