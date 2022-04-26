East Point recording studios could face new restrictions after increase in shootings

Over the last few months, shootings at recording studios in East Point have been on the rise, including one that killed a young mother.

Because of these shootings, city officials say recording studios could see added restrictions.

The latest shooting in East Point happened at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue on Friday night. Mother of three, 26-year-old Tanasia Conwell, was found shot inside the recording studio. She later died at the hospital.

Marilyn Rhoads told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that she heard the commotion coming from the recording studio on Friday night.

“It’s a sad situation,” she said. “I heard a few bullets.”

Family and friends held a vigil for Conwell while police continue the search for her killer.

“You will receive justice. I’ve prayed on this, and God is going to see to it that you will see justice, and I pray that it’s swift,” Conwell’s grandmother, Felicia Thomas said.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on a shooting at another recording studio in East Point.

In that shooting, police found a man shot dead inside a studio on Cleveland Avenue. The suspect is now in police custody.

City officials are now telling Washington that the police chief and mayor are working with the city’s attorney to see if any restrictions can be put in place on the recording studios in an effort to curb the violence.

Police have not connected the two shootings at recording studios with one another.