East Price Hill street will be named for police officer killed in 1974

The city of Cincinnati will give a secondary name to an East Price Hill street Wednesday to honor a police officer killed in the line of duty on the 47th anniversary of his death.

Sgt. Charles Handorf was gunned down outside a Sayler Park house. He was 46 and had served in the Cincinnati Police Department for 22 years.

His brother Nick Handorf will be joined by other family and friends along with police and city officials for the unveiling of the new street sign for Considine Avenue at the corner of Warsaw Avenue at noon Wednesday.

On Dec. 8, 1974, neighbors called police to Home City Avenue around 11 p.m. It was a Sunday night. They said gunfire was coming from Herbert Merz's house.

Merz met an officer at the door with the gun, then barricaded himself inside his home.

Sgt. Handorf was doing paperwork and hoping to leave early when a call came in for assistance. He didn't have to go to the scene, but he did.

After trying to negotiate with Merz using a bullhorn, police attempted to fire tear gas into the home. At that point, Merz opened fire from a second-story window.

Handorf was crouching behind a wall with other officers and when he raised his head and briefly was struck in the eye with a bullet from Merz's .38 caliber revolver.

He died instantly. The other officers returned fire with their own revolvers and shotguns. They fired 27 rounds and killed Merz.

Twelve days earlier, Merz had been arrested for threatening to kill an officer. He had a series of employment, marriage and possibly health problems.

Merz had been fired from the Cincinnati Fire Department and had been working as a painter. Neighbors said he was staggering into his home Friday and may have been kicked out of a local bar. Others said he may have also been suffering from a brain tumor.

Sgt. Handorf had worked as a plainclothes investigator, a detective and in the vice squad before he was assigned to District 3, which covers the West Side of Cincinnati.

"He was an unusual man, a great leader, respected by all those with who he associated,” Col. Henry Sandman said at the time. “He went far beyond the normal call of duty, spending off-duty hours at his job. He was a completely dedicated police officer.”

In 1957, Handorf nearly died in another shooting. While meeting with a possible informant, his own gun was grabbed and used against him. He was shot in the stomach and endured six hours of surgery.

Handorf's brother was in his late 20s when his brother was killed. Now 75, he's held a memorial service for him every year for decades. In 2019, a rainstorm was expected for the day, but Handorf sent a note out reminding everyone the event was still on.

"I'll never cancel," he wrote.

