East Providence Distributing More Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — East Providence will host a drive-thru event Wednesday, where residents can get free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The distribution will take place in the 400th block of Narragansett Park Drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Town officials are asking residents to enter though the south entrance to Narragansett Park Drive, across from CVS on Newport Avenue, and then heading to the distribution site from there. Once test kits are distributed, residents will next exit onto Beverage Hill Avenue.

Proof of residency is required.











This article originally appeared on the East Providence Patch