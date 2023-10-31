East Providence man gets two life sentences for 2020 shooting. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced an East Providence man to double life terms behind bars for the 2020 slaying of a young father.

Judge Kristin E. Rodgers sentenced Justin Chandler, 23, to the mandatory two consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence that ended in death in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Devin Delacruz in Olyneville, according to a news release from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office. He received another life sentence for conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon and firearms charges to run concurrently.

A jury in June found Chandler guilty of one count each of first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit murder; conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence resulting in serious bodily injury; assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury; and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in permanent incapacity, as well as other firearms charges.

Alleged shooter remains on the loose

According to police, a hooded person fired on Delacruz and his friend Nazaski Carrasco Smith at 11:22 a.m., Dec. 4, 2020 as the two sat in a car at the corner of Putnam and Kossuth streets waiting to pick up Smith’s four-year-old son from a bus stop.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The person approached the passenger door on foot and fired six 9-mm rounds, striking Delacruz and Smith twice, the police said. Seven seconds later, Chandler drove up in a black Nissan Altima, the shooter jumped in the car, and they fled. Authorities said they believed the shooting to be a targeted, gang-related hit.

The investigation into the shooter in this case remains ongoing, Neronha’s office said.

More: Providence police ID city's 17th homicide victim of 2020

Rescue crews took Delacruz and Smith to Rhode Island Hospital, where Delacruz was pronounced dead and Smith underwent several surgeries.

According to an obituary for Delacruz, he was devoted to his two sons who were the lights of his life.

Detectives use surveillance video to nab suspect

According to Neronha’s office, detectives used surveillance footage from surrounding properties to identify the Nissan Altima as a rental vehicle from Richmond Motors registered to a person with ties to Chandler’s brother. Richmond Motors provided the GPS coordinates for the car that placed it at the Courtyard Marriott in Lincoln. Providence and Lincoln Police went to the hotel and took Chandler into custody.

Additionally, investigators obtained incriminating text messages between Chandler and others, as well as statements from two witnesses who met up with him shortly after the shooting and claimed he discussed it, authorities said.

“Here we have another case at the fatal intersection of gang disputes and the ready availability of firearms,” Neronha said in the statement. “And once again, our community must bear witness to senseless gun violence and its reverberations. While nothing can reverse what happened, it's my hope [Friday’s] sentencing will bring the victims’ families some measure of relief.”

He credited the Providence Police Department for their outstanding work.

“The Providence Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and bringing justice to those who perpetrate acts of violence,” Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez Jr. Perez said.

Perez said that justice was served by the sentencing and commended the state prosecutors.

Special Assistant Attorneys General Edward G. Mullaney and John F. Kilpatrick prosecuted the case, with retired Detective Theodore “Teddy” Michael and Providence Detective Matthew McGloin leading the investigation for Providence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Justin Chandler sentenced to life for 2020 RI homicide, shooter still at large