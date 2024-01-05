East Providence playground shooting suspect arrested by RI Violent Fugitive Task Force

EAST PROVIDENCE − A Pawtucket man has been charged with shooting and robbing an East Providence man at an East Providence playground on the day after Christmas.

Jose Hernandez, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning in Pawtucket by the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, the East Providence police said in a press release.

Hernandez is accused of shooting a man in the leg and robbing him at the Hull Street playground at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Soon after starting their investigation, detectives Stephen DeMedeiros and Patrick Kelley were able to identify Hernandez as the suspect, the police said.

More: Shooting at East Providence playground leaves one injured

According to the police, Hernandez was arraigned on the following charges: assault with intent to commit a felony, first-degree robbery, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, firing in a compact area and conspiracy.

Hernandez was also presented as a Superior Court probation violator on two previous first-degree robbery charges, the police said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: East Providence playground shooting suspect arrested