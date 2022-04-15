East Ramapo: Trustee predicts budget failure as district scraps rental to private camps

SPRING VALLEY – An East Ramapo trustee, citing community resentment that private camps have been axed out of using district property this summer, has warned that the district's slimmed-down budget plan is already "DOA" when voters weigh the measure May 18.

The $262 million spending plan for 2022-2023 is nearly $10 million lower than the current budget. But the district still faces a financial mess – it has used federal COVID funding to plug a deficit that swelled to $36 million, and faces an end to that funding.

Meanwhile, the state is still considering clawing back $7.8 million in transportation aid because of missed filing deadlines.

So even with a spending decrease, the budget plan carries a 3.9% tax levy hike.

At Tuesday's meeting, Trustee Harry Grossman made clear it was too much.

East Ramapo school board trustee Ashley Leveille, left, schools Superintendent Clarence Ellis and trustee Sabrina Charles-Pierre listen as trustee Harry Grossman says the 2022-2023 school budget is "DOA" with voters. A heated discussion about the budget took place at an April 12, 2022, school board meeting.

Recounting the frustration within the Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community over the school district's decision not to supply space for private summer camps, Grossman said Tuesday that the community feeling was: "They want me to care about someone else's kids, they obviously don't care about my kids."

Trustee Ashley Leveille and Superintendent Clarence Ellis called Grossman's comments offensive. Grossman said they weren't his own. He said he was just sharing the impression of the residents of Ward 7, which he represents.

As a sometimes heated conversation ensued during Tuesday's meeting, Leveille walked out, ending a quorum. With Passover starting Friday night, the board had limited time to approve the spending plan by the state's April 19 deadline.

The board subsequently passed the spending plan during a virtual meeting held Wednesday, 5-0, with little comment and a quick adjournment.

But Tuesday's bitter exchanges already cast the tone for the upcoming budget vote.

Big fixes set for buildings

The district this year is departing from a longstanding practice of renting out schools for summer camps that serve children in the Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish communities.

Story continues

The district is undertaking a $90 million facilities upgrade, using federal pandemic aid, that involved repairs to all 14 of its buildings. Because the work has to be completed in two years and the repairs to the dilapidated schools are extensive, district officials say the work has to be done in the summer when children aren't present.

Meanwhile, the district is using other federal pandemic funding to run an academic enrichment summer program to catch up public-school kids who fell behind during interrupted in-person learning during the pandemic. Those programs will be housed in the buildings that aren't undergoing work this summer.

Grossman said children in the community "now have no place to go" because of the decision.

A summer day camp is being held at the Grandview School in Monsey July 10, 2020.

His assertion that the community served by the private camps would vote down the budget is hardly an empty threat. The private-school community musters the majority of votes in the school district. The district has seen more budget plans fail at the polls than any other in the state in recent history.

State comptroller: East Ramapo the most 'fiscally stressed' school district in NY

New monitor in East Ramapo: NY names ex-superintendent from Pleasantville to academic oversight post

Voting rights: Settlement payout from East Ramapo court challenge to boost public schoolkids

More than two-thirds of the more than 40,000 children who live in the district attend private schools, mostly yeshivas that serve Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish families. About 96% of the approximately 9,500 children who attend the district's public schools are Black or Latino; many are English language learners.

"This budget is DOA," said Grossman, whose ward has a large Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish population that sends their children to private yeshivas.

Ellis, who started as superintendent in July 2021, called linking summer camps to the budget vote a "confluence of issues," because the budget plan and the permission for summer camps "have nothing to do with each other."

Spring Valley High School building was closed on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a "suspicion of hazardous materials in specific classrooms," district officials said.

He also said the safety of kids is at stake. Early in his tenure, Ellis shut down Spring Valley High School after mold and asbestos were detected there. "We have to take care of the buildings," he said. "They are in total disrepair."

Grossman said many families are feeling strained by post-pandemic inflation in a region with some of the highest property taxes in the nation. He called the district's decision to not rent school space this summer to the private camps "the icing on the cake."

State-appointed fiscal monitor Bruce Singer questioned Grossman's link of the lack of space this year for summer camps as a catalyst for voting down the budget.

"The year they got camps they also defeated the budget," Singer said. "How fair was that?"

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Click here for her latest stories. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Orthodox Jewish community already hints at East Ramapo budget defeat