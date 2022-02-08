East Ridge High student tased, arrested after ‘loud bang’ in restroom, deputies say

A 15-year-old East Ridge High School student was arrested and tased Monday while school officials investigated a “loud bang sound” in a restroom on campus, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office affidavit.

Two school resources deputies were called to the boys’ bathroom near the cafeteria around 12:30 p.m. and found several students in the hallway, the report said. After being told by a school staff member to remain in the area, a male student became “belligerent,” according to the report.

The student ignored multiple commands not to move from deputies and staff members, the report said, and told an administrator trying to calm him down, “if you touch me, bro, I will hurt you.”

One of the deputies physically restrained the student on the ground, while the other deputy tased him “several times to comply with our commands as we were trying to put a handcuff on him,” the affidavit said.

Deputies later documented several red marks on the student’s upper back where he was tased, according to the report.

It was unclear from the report if the source of the loud bang was discovered or if the student was suspected of causing it.

The student faces charges of disruption of school function, resisting without violence, trespassing on school grounds and threat against a public official.

