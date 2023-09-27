A new, full-sized skate park is coming to Geer Park in east Salem, with construction expected to begin next summer.

A $500,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department was recently awarded to the city to help pay for the 19,500-square-foot skate park and plaza planned for the park at 241 Geer Dr. NE.

The remainder of the funding for the $4.2-million project is expected to come from Parks Systems Development Charges.

The project will include:

Site clearing and grading across 5.5 acres.

Construction of an accessible paved pathway.

Construction of a skate park.

Construction of an accessible spectator viewing area.

Construction of a picnic shelter.

Storm drain system and stormwater basin improvements.

Installation of benches, picnic tables, bike racks and trash receptacles.

Planting and establishment of shade trees and other vegetation.

City officials said the project was the result of a "robust community engagement process" that asked residents and the skate community what features they would most like to see. Salem currently has only one skate park, at Marion Square Park at Commercial Street NE and Marion Street NE.

The design process was led by a team that included Evergreen Skateparks, a company that designs and constructs skate parks worldwide. The Portland-based company has built skate parks in Oregon, Colorado, California, Idaho, Israel and Sweden.

Geer Park is a 44-acre community park that currently has two soccer fields, two baseball fields, natural walking paths and Salem's only bike park.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: East Salem to get full-size skate park