East Side Crips gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison for having firearm

Jan. 17—A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Tuesday to three years, 10 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.

Duwayne Payton, 26, is a documented and active member of the East Side Crips gang in Bakersfield and was found with a stolen Glock Model-17 9 mm handgun, a news release said.

Payton cannot have firearms because of prior felony convictions such as first-degree burglary in 2014 and vehicle theft, the news release added.

The Bakersfield Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosion investigated this case.