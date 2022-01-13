East St. Louis man charged with violent sexual assault

Carolyn P Smith
·1 min read

An East St. Louis man, who police say violently raped a woman in early December, now faces multiple charges from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney.

Ronnell L. Edwards, 724 N. 23rd St., East St. Louis was charged with home invasion using a dangerous weapon, three counts of aggravated criminal assault with a weapon, one count of aggravated battery/ permanent disfigurement, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Charging documents say Edwards use a handgun to threaten his 41-year-old victim and to “force himself on the victim in a number of illegal ways.”

The arrest warrant details the crimes individually. The document said Edwards went to the victim’s home armed, entered and remained there until he knew she was there. He then struck the woman in the head with a handgun, the charging document states.

The crimes for which Edwards is charged allegedly occurred on Dec. 11, 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Youth coach killed in shooting at Cincinnati gas station

    Police said 48-year-old Jearid Irvin, known as "Coach Sticky" to many, was shot by Peter Gamble at the Shell gas station on the corner of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street.

  • This device attaches magnetically to a face mask to monitor the wearer’s vitals

    Health-related face coverings have long been a fixture in a number of countries, like China, and are pretty much everywhere in this pandemic world. It’s hard to say whether mainstream adoption of masks will outlive COVID-19 in the U.S., but as the pandemic drags on, it seems increasingly likely that they’ll remain a part of daily lives for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, a team at Northwestern University is showing off FaceBit -- the “FitBit for the Face” -- which attaches to an N95, surgical or cloth mask via magnet.

  • Cincinnati Customs seizes 2,200 fake IDs in 'Special Operation Red Phantom'

    "Special Operation Red Phantom" ran from Dec. 6 to Jan. 10.

  • Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

    The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Shell gas station witnessed by two officers

    Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. and was witnessed by two uniformed Cincinnati police officers.

  • Yahaha Studios, a platform for building no-code, immersive games, raised $50M in 3 rounds ahead of its launch this year

    The success of Roblox and other user-created gaming experiences like Overwolf have democratized the concept of making games and have taken it into the mainstream. Now, a startup founded by veterans from Unity, Microsoft and EA that is building a new platform for creators to build immersive games, and related communities around like-minded people, is gearing up to launch later this year. Yahaha Studios, an Espoo, Finland-based startup with R&D based in Shanghai, has yet to launch a commercial product.

  • Arc wants to build the de facto finance solution for SaaS startups

    A new company recently emerged that is targeting a popular startup niche, wanting to exclusively help early-stage SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies with their financial needs. Coming out of stealth today with $150 million in debt financing and $11 million in seed funding, Arc is building what it describes as “a community of premium software companies” that gives SaaS startups a way to borrow, save and spend “all on a single tech platform.” Put simply, Arc wants to help SaaS companies grow through alternative financing methods so that they don’t have to turn to venture capitalists to fund growth at the price of diluting their ownership.

  • PUBG Mobile maker Krafton sues Apple, Google and rival game developer Garena over clones

    The lawsuit alleges Garena's games copy numerous aspects of its own, including its opening, its game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armor and unique objects, locations, and the overall color schemes, materials and textures. Google's YouTube is also named in the lawsuit for hosting videos of the infringing material.

  • Talking Tech: Take a Wordle break and read this, please

    Just like Flappy Bird and Pokemon Go before it, Wordle has become the latest viral game sensation. Plus, how to snap the perfect screenshot.

  • UK reviewing dorm access after employee entered, stole from rooms over winter break

    The University of Kentucky housing employee who allegedly burglarized hundreds of dorms over winter break still managed to gain access to rooms even after UK turned off his key card.

  • State investigators: Apparent cremated remains of at least 89 people found at Akron church

    Court documents released Thursday include the names of 89 people whose apparent remains were discovered in boxes or biohazard bags inside Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron.

  • Apple removes Wordle clones from App Store

    The viral word puzzle, which pledged to remain free, is facing competition from apps.

  • California man wanted in deaths of his mother and grandfather, sheriff says

    A California man is wanted after his mother and grandfather were found dead last week, and a reward has been announced to help find him.

  • The best mattresses in a box of 2022

    The best mattress you can get might be from a box.

  • Canadian court halves prison sentence of woman who killed abusive husband

    Helen Naslund was originally sentenced to 18 years, one of the longest in a case of an abused woman killing her partner With her reduced sentence, Naslund may be able to apply for parole by the end of 2022. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock A Canadian court has halved the sentence of a woman who killed her husband, revisiting a controversial case that revealed the legal system’s “outdated thinking” of the realities of domestic abuse. In a 2-1 ruling released on Wednesday, Alberta

  • Explainer-Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

    A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Research has indicated that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose, without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.

  • Three children under eight found murdered in California home

    Children were found with a woman who had what police believe were self-inflicted injuries

  • Officer: Kids screaming, others pleading for help at scene of 2017 Colerain mass shooting

    The trial of James Echols and Michael Sanon continued Thursday with testimony. Both men face 22 counts including aggravated murder.

  • Michigan woman arrested with guns in truck outside US Capitol

    Kery Lynn McAttee had several weapons, including a loaded one, in her truck, but police said it appeared she only wanted to talk to officers.

  • U.S. Senator Sinema defends filibuster, despite Biden's plea to reform it

    Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday called the Senate's procedural rule known as a filibuster https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-democrats-mull-ending-filibuster-pass-voting-rights-reform-2022-01-11 a necessary tool to ease political divisions, shortly before President Joe Biden was due to ask Democrats to end it to clear the way for a voting-rights bill. Sinema and fellow centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin oppose changing the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to end debate on legislation so it can be voted on.