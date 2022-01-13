East St. Louis man charged with violent sexual assault

An East St. Louis man, who police say violently raped a woman in early December, now faces multiple charges from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney.

Ronnell L. Edwards, 724 N. 23rd St., East St. Louis was charged with home invasion using a dangerous weapon, three counts of aggravated criminal assault with a weapon, one count of aggravated battery/ permanent disfigurement, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Charging documents say Edwards use a handgun to threaten his 41-year-old victim and to “force himself on the victim in a number of illegal ways.”

The arrest warrant details the crimes individually. The document said Edwards went to the victim’s home armed, entered and remained there until he knew she was there. He then struck the woman in the head with a handgun, the charging document states.

The crimes for which Edwards is charged allegedly occurred on Dec. 11, 2021.