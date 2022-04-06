East St. Louis man dies from gunshot wounds despite efforts of state troopers

A 21-year-old man from East St. Louis died at a local hospital, despite efforts of law enforcement officers to treat him for apparent bullet wounds, according to Illinois State Police.

East St. Louis Police requested assistance of the ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group after receiving the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers administered aid to the victim, whose identity has not been released, according to a release from state police.

The man died from his injuries, however.

This is the second known homicide at this location this year. A 24-year-old man was killed at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The neighborhood is located north of Interstate 64 and just west of Illinois 111 in East St. Louis.

Police are releasing no additional information.