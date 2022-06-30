East St. Louis man faces charges in Cahokia Heights double homicide

The man who police say is responsible for the fatal shooting of two men in Cahokia Heights was charged with the murders Wedneday.

St.Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office charged Kevin B. Lipsey, 32, of the 1800 block of Weiman Avenue in East St. Louis, with two counts of murder with intent to kill or injure.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the shooting June 11 in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue in Cahokia Heights.

Sgt. Christopher McGinnis of the Cahokia Heights Police Department said officers were dispatched to the residence to check on the welfare of two men.

“Upon arrival, a 21-year old male was located in a vehicle parked in the driveway of 4180 Brady Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound,” McGinnis said in a release. “A second victim, a 24-year-old male, was located in the residence located at 4180 Brady Avenue.”

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victims as Sean A. Johnson of Swansea and Dantez T. Ford of Cahokia Heights. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Dye said.

St. Clair County Judge Judge John O’Gara set bail for Lipsey at $2 million.

Police said Lipsey was arrested in St. Louis County without incident and is currently being held at the St.Louis County Justice Center in Clayton awaiting extradition to Illinois.

“The Cahokia Heights Police Department would like to thank all agencies that assisted us us in the investigation and apprehension of this suspect,” McGinnis said.