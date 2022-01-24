East St. Louis man fatally shot outside public housing building, police say

A 26-year-old East St. Louis man was shot to death in the Samuel Gompers public housing complex on Saturday.

Nick Manns, an inspector with the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, said Christopher R. Grant Jr. was killed outside Building 30-D at about 5:30 p.m., while he was sitting in a vehicle.

Police are still looking for the shooter and have not identified a suspects or motive, Manns said.

Police want anyone with information about this violent rime to call PSEG at 346-3555, East St. Louis police at 618-825-6821, or CrimeStoppers at 346-371-TIPS. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.