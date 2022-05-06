East St. Louis man sentenced to federal prison after child pornography, gun conviction

An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child pornography and gun charges.

Dinish L. Watson, 26, was sentenced in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois for production of child pornography and felony possession of a firearm. He will also serve a five-year term of supervised release following his release from prison, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Watson will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2021, the United States Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant at Watson’s residence for one of Watson’s friends. Discovered during the arrest was a Del-Ton 5.56 caliber rifle with an extended magazine, a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol, a bullet proof vest, and additional ammunition.

Watson admitted to law officials that he had previously held the rifle and posed for pictures with it. He later messaged two friends on a social media platform saying that police had taken his guns, court records show.

Evidence mentioned at the sentencing hearing showed that Watson had acquired at least one firearm after his contact with U.S. Marshals. He also claimed affiliation with an East St. Louis gang.

Separately, in late Jan. of 2021, the East St. Louis Police Department and the Public Safety Enforcement Group received information that Watson had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed that he repeatedly engaged in sexual conduct with the juvenile and filmed her performing a sex act on him. While law enforcement investigated the case, Watson threatened the minor and posted the video of the sex act on social media.

Watson has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and theft. He was on probation at the time of the offenses.

This case was investigated by the Public Safety Enforcement Group, the East St. Louis Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Reppert.