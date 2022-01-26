East St. Louis man sentenced on federal drug and gun conviction

An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on federal drug and gun convictions on Tuesday.

Anthony Wisham, 60, was sentenced in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois for distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Wisham admitted to distributing fentanyl on Sept. 25, 2020, in East St. Louis. He also admitted to the possession with the intent to distribute 21.3 grams of cocaine while possessing a firearm.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.