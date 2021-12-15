East St. Louis man sentenced for 2019 carjacking and killing in St. Louis

An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for shooting and killing another person during an attempted carjacking in St. Louis, according to a U.S. State’s Attorney’s office in St. Louis.

Demario Hunter pleaded guilty to the charges following to the incident on Sept. 6, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Hunter was accompanied by two others when he attempted to carjack James A. Sapone of his 2013 Ford Escape near the intersection of Cherokee and Iowa streets, according to the state’s attorney.

During a struggle, Hunter shot and killed Sapone.

Cases for the other people present were pending as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.