East St. Louis man shot and killed while working on his car, police say

A 46-year old man was shot and killed while he was working in a car on North 68th Street in East St. Louis Sunday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as William L. Bell of the 1700 block of Gaty Avenue. He was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Dye said.

Nick Manns, an inspector with the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, said police are actively following leads and looking for the gunman.

Police want anyone with information regarding this shooting death to call the Public Safety Enforcement Group at 618-346-3555, East St. Louis Police at 618-825-2681, or CrimeStoppers at 346-371-TIPS. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.