East St. Louis officer narrowly escapes injury when shots are fired at his patrol car

Someone shot at, and nearly struck, an East St. Louis police officer in the back of his head while he was in his patrol car early Friday.

This news has East St. Louis Police Chief Cantrell Patterson steaming.

He is vowing the police department will investigate the incident thoroughly and will not stop looking for the shooter until he is captured.

“The officer, fortunately, was not injured by the bullet. But, he is pretty shaken up, understandably,” Patterson said. “We must find the person who shot at the officer. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of East St. Louis.”

When the person is found, Patterson said he will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

Police Sgt. Carlos Coleman, director of internal affairs, said the incident occurred at 3:24 a.m while the officer was in the area of 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

“He observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and was starting to follow it. But, before he could get behind the vehicle, some unknown person started shooting at him.”

“Bullets struck the officer’s left rear passenger window, shattered the glass and hit the roll cage inside of the vehicle, nearly missing the officer’s head,” Coleman said.

“We have to get the person who did it. The chief is making this a priority.”

The officer was not injured.

“These officers are out here risking their lives to make the community safer for the citizens, and these are the kinds of things they are confronted with,” the chief said.

“All of the officers in the department can be assured that we are not going to stop looking for the person responsible for this shooting until we have him in custody.”

Coleman said the area where the incident occurred was dark.

“The officer was on patrol, trying to ensure public safety and this was a cowardly act of aggression towards an officer who was risking his life. This was not warranted,” Coleman said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the East St. Louis dispatcher at 618-825-2681 or Illinois State Police at 618-571-5094.