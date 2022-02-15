East St. Louis pair indicted in connection with string of carjackings

A pair of teen-aged men from East St. Louis were indicted in a federal court for their alleged role in a string of carjackings across the St. Louis region.

Armon R. Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, have been charged by superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Superseding indictments means additional charges have been levied since their arrest.

Both were ordered in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Monday to be held in jail until their trials.

According to court documents, between July 12 and August 5 of last year, Burgess, Simpson and others conspired to commit armed carjackings in St. Louis and in the metro-east.

Their last carjacking before being arrested occurred on Aug. 5.

Police said Burgess and Simpson approached a vehicle in downtown St. Louis, pointed guns and the passengers and fled with the vehicle to East St Louis. They shot a man walking near an apartment complex and discarded the stolen vehicle, court documents say.

The victims’ conditions have not been released.

Simpson and Burgess, if convicted, face up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking charge and five years for conspiracy to commit carjacking. An additional seven years for using a gun during a crime, which must run consecutive to all other sentences, may also be imposed.

US Attorney Steve Weinhoeft’s office brought this case as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.

It was investigated by Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group, the East St. Louis Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.