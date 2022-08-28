East St. Louis police officer charged with assaulting Washington Park officer at nightclub

A veteran East St. Louis Police officer was arrested and charged Friday in connection with assaulting a Washington Park officer and threatening another officer in an April 20 incident at Scarlett’s nightclub, according to St. Clair County court documents.

The East St. Louis officer, Leland L. Cherry Jr., also must surrender all of his weapons to Illinois State Police, according to an arrest warrant signed by St. Clair County Circuit Judge John O’Gara.

Cherry, 34, is charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated assault to a police officer, court documents state. Cherry was released on $50,000 bond.

Cherry could not be reached for comment Saturday.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry told the BND he was aware of the arrest. He said Cherry has been on paid leave since March due to an injury. The chief said he does not know details of the injury and did not want to comment on it.

Perry said Cherry has been an East St. Louis officer for about 9 ½ years.

According to the court documents, Cherry is accused of grabbing one of the Washington Park officers at the nightclub and throwing him to the ground, knowing ``him to be a peace officer engaged in the performance of his authorized duties.”

Cherry also is accused of threatening to beat the other officer while walking towards that officer and knocking the hat off of his head, according to the documents.

Cherry is also accused of refusing to follow lawful orders given by the police officers to leave the premises, the documents state.