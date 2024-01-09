East St. Louis teenager found shot to death in a field in St. Louis County

A teenager from East St. Louis was found shot to death early Tuesday in St. Louis County.

The body of Jaimarcus McDaniel, 17, of the 1800 block of North 44th Street, was found by a St. Louis County police officer at 4:31 a.m. in a field near Apricot and Emma avenues in the city of Jennings Precinct, according to a news release.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the male suffered apparent gunshot injuries,” the release from the St. Louis County Police Department states . “The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.”

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).