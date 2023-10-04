East Stockton armed carjacking ends in collision: police

A carjacking at gunpoint east of downtown Stockton Monday night led police on a pursuit that ended abruptly when the alleged carjackers crashed into a bystander's vehicle, according to police and footage from the scene.

At about 9:30 p.m., two people were in a car near the Park and Pilgrim streets intersection when four young men pulled up and stole the car at gunpoint, police said.

The alleged carjackers brandished a rifle at the car's passengers inside a two-door green Ford sedan with a white bumper — before driving off in the Ford, archived police scanner traffic suggests.

Later, the carjackers fled on Fremont Street near Eastland Plaza when they crashed the stolen car into a red car, injuring the two people inside, according to a police spokesman and video of the incident.

One video shows a red sedan stopped on the sidewalk beside a tree, with the trunk and driver's side door flung open.

Another video shows at least three police officers who appear to be pointing weapons at a green two-door car with a white bumper from behind the shelter of a police SUV.

A person can be seen leaning an elbow out the sedan's front passenger window.

"Open the door, passenger!" an officer yells. The passenger then slumps over onto the dashboard. "Open the door, and we will help you!" the officer yells.

The person eventually "had to be pulled out of the car," according to Nickolas Rivera, who said he was getting tortas when he witnessed the incident.

"The people in the other car involved were being escorted away, limping away from the scene," he said.

Early Tuesday morning, four men between 18 and 24 years old were booked at San Joaquin County Jail on multiple allegations, including carjacking, weapons charges, and evading a police officer causing serious injury or death, custody records show.

Prosecutors have until Thursday to charge the suspected thieves or they will be released.

The 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in the bystander vehicle were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, officer David Scott said.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Video shows aftermath of carjacking, collision in east Stockton